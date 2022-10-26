Teen badly injured in Crescent Heights hit-and-run

Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run in front of Crescent Heights High School on Wednesday that badly injured a pedestrian.

Emergency crews were called to 1019 First Street N.W. at around 12:38 p.m.

EMS say the pedestrian, a teenage boy, was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.