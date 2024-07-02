Teen driver in fatal Springbank crash given probation, driving prohibition
The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 was given two years' probation and five-year driving prohibition on Tuesday.
The teenage girl, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing death last December.
A joint submission filed at court on Tuesday suggested two years' probation for the woman, 125 hours of community service (to be completed within the first year of probation) and a five-year driving prohibition.
She is also expected to "keep the peace, have good behaviour, appear in court as required, notify change of name of address and agree to reside with her parents."
On Tuesday afternoon, an Alberta judge agreed with the submission, adding that she should have no contact, directly or indirectly with a third passenger in her vehicle.
She was also ordered to attend counselling and provide documentation of her progress.
According to court documents, she was 17 years old when she was speeding well over the posted speed limit on Range Road 32 in Springbank, Alta., on July 15, 2021.
The BMW reached 190 km/h when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.
Two passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected from the vehicle and killed while a third girl suffered serious injuries and needed to be airlifted to hospital.
The Youth Criminal Justice Act protects the identities of both young victims as well as young people accused and convicted of crimes.
With files from Mark Villani
