CALGARY -- A teenager walking his dog with his mom Saturday night was stabbed in what appears to be a random attack.

Calgary police say the two were walking in an off-leash dog park near 110th Avenue S.W. and 14th Street S.W. around 7:55 p.m. when they came across a man and the teen was stabbed.

The 15-year-old was taken from the Braeside community to hospital in serious condition.

The man then fled on foot into the community of Southwood.

The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old. At the time he was wearing dark clothing and a three-quarter-length jacket with reflective markings.

Officials said the attack appears to be random and investigators are still looking for the suspect.

Police are searching for security camera footage from the area and ask anyone who was in the area of Braeside and Southwood around that time and saw something suspicious to contact them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.