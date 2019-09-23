Three teen boys remain in hospital the day after being suspected of overdosing on prescription pills following a house party in Strathmore.

The boys were each taken to hospital in critical condition Sunday morning.

EMS and RCMP responded to a home around 9 a.m. Sunday, where a 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital, then airlifted to hospital in Calgary.

The RCMP then learned that two other boys who had been at the house party had been taken to hospital under similar circumstances earlier that morning.

"This was about a 70 minute span. In each case, the youth were taken to Calgary area hospital, two to Alberta Children's and one to Rockyview," said Stuart Brideaux of the Calgary EMS.

The RCMP suspect the boys ingested opiods in pill form, but it's unclear where they got the pills.

"We're obviously looking for anyone else that was at the party to come forward and provide information regarding the consuption of drugs at the party," said Cst. Jay Salmon of the Strathmore RCMP.

The investigation into the overdoses continues and RCMP say victim services is supporting the families of the teens. All three are Grade 11 students at Strathmore High School.

Golden Hills School Division said it is also providing supports to its students and their families.

One of the studetns says they are all concerned about their classmates.

"We're pretty worried and just praying for them," said Brandon Middlemas," when we got off lunch, they asked who wanted to come and they had a prayer."