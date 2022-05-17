TELUS bulking up reach in Western Canada with $34.5B investments in B.C., Alberta

A Telus sign is seen on a storefront in Halifax on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Telus Corp. says it will invest $17.5 billion in British Columbia and $17 billion in Alberta and create thousands of new jobs in these provinces over the next four years as it looks to expand its wireless networks. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press A Telus sign is seen on a storefront in Halifax on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Telus Corp. says it will invest $17.5 billion in British Columbia and $17 billion in Alberta and create thousands of new jobs in these provinces over the next four years as it looks to expand its wireless networks. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina