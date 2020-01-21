CALGARY -- Community members in Temple came together Tuesday to raise much-needed support for a family affected by fire.

A donation box was set up at the Temple Community Association office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, with proceeds going to the family of a man critically injured in a house fire on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Templeby Drive N.E. at around 10:30 a.m., where they were met by thick smoke and flames coming from the home.

The victim, who neighbours say is in his 20s, was discovered by firefighters during a search of the home.

"They're part of the community and we feel (this) is how we can make ourselves available as a community," said Temple Community Association treasurer Earl Robins.

"That's what we're here for, to help the community."

Neighbours said the man has a wife and children, who weren't home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department is asking anyone with information, photos or video to email them.