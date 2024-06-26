Test water flowing through repaired Calgary pipe, full service days away

Water is flowing again in a massive Calgary pipe — test water.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work has started to fill the repaired pipe with water for testing.

Gondek and city officials will provide another update at 2 p.m. MDT. CTV News Calgary will stream the press conference live.

She says construction around the pipe might seem complete, but several steps need to happen before water service is fully restored for July 5 or sooner.

The Calgary Stampede summer festival begins on that day.

Gondek says until then Calgarians can't lose focus and need to keep reducing their water use by 25 per cent to avoid the taps going dry.

Calgary, a city of 1.6 million people, and surrounding municipalities have been under a combination of mandatory and voluntary water restrictions since the water main burst June 5.

Gondek says she plans to reach out to her counterpart in Quebec City to offer support and expertise as that city also deals with a major water main break.

She says Calgary can be a leader in helping other cities receive fair funding as their aging water infrastructure needs replacing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.