CALGARY -- Johnny Gaudreau and Buddy Robinson have always been like the odd couple, at least when they stand next to each other. That's because Robinson is 198 centimetres (6 foot 6) and weighs 105 kilos (232 pounds), while Gaudreau is listed at 175 cm (5 foot 9) and 75 kilos (165 pounds).

But they’re probably more like each other than you think and it all goes back to when they were kids. Best buddies in fact, with both growing up in New Jersey.

Gaudreau (from Oldmans Township) and Robinson(from Bellmawr) both played on the same high school hockey team at Gloucester Catholic High, where they were coached by Johnny’s dad Guy.

They were linemates back then. And now, over a decade later, they’re playing on the same line again.

On Saturday night against the Oilers, Robinson scored his first goal with the Flames and rather fittingly, it was Gaudreau who set him up.

Robinson said that definitely made it even more special.

“Friendship aside it’s special," he said. "Even if we didn’t know each other, he’s an elite level player in this league. Same with Sean Monahan -- and to be on a line with them is something that I’m taking very serious and I’m not taking lightly.”

Gaudreau says it was like a dream come true to get an assist on the Robinson goal and he says his Dad liked it just as much.

“I had like five or six missed Face Times from my Dad after that game so he could call and congratulate us. He just really wanted to tell us it was a really cool moment.”

Another cool thing for Johnny is that Robinson is quite the chef, and since his recall from Stockton on December 20, Robinson has been doing most of the cooking.

Gaudreau says he’ll take that deal any day.

“He just says what do you want tonight? And (then) he’ll make it for me," Gaudreau said. "He likes cooking. He’s really big into that so I like it too when he’s here.

And Robinson’s specialty when he’s with Gaudreau? Keep it simple, he says.

“I like to cook pretty much anything. Steaks obviously, but whenever I’m at John’s place he’s a simple guy, so just some pasta and chicken and he’s always easy to make (food) for.”

Alas, some of those meals may be coming to an end, according to Gaudreau

“His wife just got into town," he says, "so she’s going to take him a little bit away from me.

"I’m not too happy about that,” he added, laughing.

Robinson knows the Flames are giving him an incredible opportunity and he wants to make the most of it. He’s hoping he and Gaudreau can cook up some more memories down the stretch and maybe even into the playoffs.