'They divide society': 3 Alberta MLAs call for end of vaccine passports

There are renewed calls from some provincial politicians to end Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

On Wednesday, Airdrie-Cochrane MLA Peter Guthrie posted a video on Facebook in which he expressed his view that vaccine passports are divisive, calling them the 'epitome of leftist identity politics.'

"Vaccine passports have serious side effects. For one, they divide society, pitting people against each other causing animosity, even amongst the closest of friends and family," said Guthrie. "It is counter to medical privacy, an area that was always, without question, previously protected."

He added that the REP is negatively impacting businesses by limiting their clientele.

Provincial data shows that the majority of Albertans who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are vaccinated, a fact Guthrie claimed to discredit immunization.

"Vaccinated Albertans continue to disproportionately account for new cases and hospitalizations," he said.

"It is unnecessary to continue forcing policies that infringe on the rights and freedoms of Albertans with no demonstrable positive outcome."

The province's most recent data shows that unvaccinated Albertans make up just under 30 per cent of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations.

Unvaccinated individuals are much more likely to wind up in ICUs.

Roughly 74 per cent of Alberta's population has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In late September, the province's REP went into place and Guthrie says it hasn't been an effective measure.

"In my view, vaccine passports are more about conforming to the norm than they are about health care. Vaccine passports are really a freedom negotiating tool," said Guthrie.

"They're a mechanism to make life so uncomfortable for people that they succumb."

Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt, and Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland MLA Shane Getson did not post videos, but did publish similar sentiments.

"Let's keep the discussion going, and despite the rhetoric that will come from the numerous administrators, we can come up with a more efficient system that empowers the doctors and nurses to do what they do best," said Getson in a written post.

The Alberta NDP is calling on Premier Jason Kenney to condemn the recent messages from the MLAs and stress the importance of vaccine uptake.