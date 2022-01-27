'They divide society': 3 Alberta MLAs call for end of vaccine passports

Airdrie-Cochrane MLA Peter Guthrie posted a video to Facebook on Jan. 26 in which he called for the end of Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program, the "epitome of leftist identity politics." (Facebook) Airdrie-Cochrane MLA Peter Guthrie posted a video to Facebook on Jan. 26 in which he called for the end of Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program, the "epitome of leftist identity politics." (Facebook)

Calgary Top Stories