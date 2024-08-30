Things will be stable this long weekend, with lots of sun and lots of heat

A ridge of high pressure will keep things stable for the long weekend and temperatures will build a little higher each day.

To kick it off on Saturday, expect sunshine and a high of 26 C in Calgary.

By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

The ridge-of-high-pressure pattern will start to break down late Monday.

Clouds will increase late Monday, and by Tuesday, thunderstorms are possible and temperatures will drop.

Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!