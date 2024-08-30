CALGARY
Calgary

    • Things will be stable this long weekend, with lots of sun and lots of heat

    Share

    A ridge of high pressure will keep things stable for the long weekend and temperatures will build a little higher each day.

    To kick it off on Saturday, expect sunshine and a high of 26 C in Calgary.

    By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

    The ridge-of-high-pressure pattern will start to break down late Monday.

    Clouds will increase late Monday, and by Tuesday, thunderstorms are possible and temperatures will drop.

    Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News