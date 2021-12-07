'This has to be a joke:' teacher from working group for K-6 curriculum speaks out

"I kept looking around thinking this has to be a joke," said Annie Greeno, a teacher with the Holy Spirit Catholic school division in Lethbridge. "Right away there was glaring errors. There were things that were racially inaccurate as well as inappropriate." "I kept looking around thinking this has to be a joke," said Annie Greeno, a teacher with the Holy Spirit Catholic school division in Lethbridge. "Right away there was glaring errors. There were things that were racially inaccurate as well as inappropriate."

Calgary Top Stories