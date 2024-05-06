Thousands more doctors and staff sign on with Alberta's Connect Care

Calgarians living in, or visiting various Alberta Health Services (AHS) seniors, community ambulatory, home and continuing care sites, might notice a difference in care starting this week.

Over the weekend, more than 10,600 additional staff and physicians at AHS and AHS-partner locations, joined their counterparts in using Connect Care.

"Having a common clinical information system across AHS means patients aren't repeating their health histories as often, and care teams have access to complex histories and medication lists," said Dr. Peter Jamieson, vice-president, quality, and interim chief medical officer.

AHS started the transition to Connect Care in November 2019 and, when it is complete in the fall of 2024, approximately 125,000 staff and physicians will be using it.

"The scale of Connect Care makes it one of the largest clinical system implementations in the world," said Sean Chilton, AHS interim vice-president and chief operating officer, clinical operations and EMS.

When Connect Care is available at a site, Albertans can access their online patient portal through MyAHS Connect.

"Each Connect Care launch brings more front-line healthcare workers, physicians and patients together to give health-care teams a more complete health history for patients, access to consistent information on best practices and resources at their fingertips, while improving our ability to keep information private and secure," said AHS president and CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos.

Through the portal, residents can manage appointments, view test results and see a list of medications.

"AHS has led the way in Canada with Connect Care as the only health authority in the country with a province-wide clinical information system," AHS said in a news release.

"Connect Care gives healthcare providers more tools to support their patients at almost half the cost per user of the systems AHS had previously in place."