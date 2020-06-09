CALGARY -- A trio of councillors say the escalating costs of the proposed Green Line LRT have grown out of hand and are calling for a condensed version that stops the northern section of the project in its yet-to-be constructed tracks.

On Tuesday, councillors Jeff Davison, Ward Sutherland and Diane Colley-Urquhart renewed their call for a "lower-risk, higher-value option for the Green Line" after council learned that the project's $4.9-billion estimated capital cost for the initial phase did not include nearly $640 million in accumulated interest on debt.

The three councillors, who represent wards outside of the original proposed 46-kilometre path of the project stretching from north-central to southeast, say Calgary would be better served by a southeast-specific line and enhanced bus rapid transit (BRT) service in north Calgary.

"Calgary taxpayers can’t afford the current risky alignment," said Ward 6 Coun. Davison in a joint statement released Tuesday. "Our proposal reduces financial risk while improving service by connecting the communities of southeast Calgary with downtown. It improves service for north Calgary by enhancing the already successful BRT service and examining innovative ways to improve transit."

"We have an opportunity to build a cost-effective Southeast LRT line that protects taxpayers, contributes to Calgary’s economic recovery and actually improves service. Let’s do the right thing for Calgary’s future."

Colley-Urquhart says the final cost of the project will far exceed the initial $4.9-billion estimate should the city approve plans to construct the remaining 26 km while Sutherland says it would be reckless to move ahead with the current alignment at a time when Calgary families and businesses are suffering.

The initial segment of the project is slated to stretch from near the intersection of 16 Avenue and Centre Street North to Shepard in the southeast.

The councillors say they plan to raise the issue in council on June 15.