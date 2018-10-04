Police are investigating a crash southeast of Calgary that sent three people to hospital on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a crash between two semi tractor-trailer units, near Highway 22X and Highway 791, at about 9:00 p.m.

Three men were transported to hospital; two in life threatening condition and the third in stable condition.

Traffic in the area was affected for several hours while police investigated and crews cleared debris from the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash but police say the snowfall over the last few days created extreme driving conditions on the highway.

The crash is under investigation.