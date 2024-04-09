Thunderstorms possible in southern Alberta on Tuesday

Parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary, could witness their first thunderstorms of the season this afternoon.

An upper trough of low pressure will allow instability to develop over Alberta later today which will bring scattered showers and the risk of some lightning strikes to parts of southeast Alberta.

Temperatures remain normal with a high of 11C on tap for Calgary today.

This pattern of unsettled weather will approach Calgary at around 3 p.m. and start to taper off by the evening, however, there is still potential for some overnight flurries as we dip to a low of -2C.

While the 24-hour rainfall chart suggests widespread showers, accumulations are forecasted to be minimal, with models suggesting around one millimetre of rain from this system.

Once this rain event is over, a ridge of high pressure works its way back into Western Canada bringing a warming trend and stable conditions right up to mid-day Sunday.