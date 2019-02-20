A snow route parking ban that was issued by the city on Monday will end Wednesday afternoon and, so far, over 1800 tickets have been issued to motorists who have not moved their vehicles.

The ban was called to give road crews room to clear priority 2 routes and lasts for 72 hours after it is implemented or until it is lifted by the city. The City of Calgary announced the ban would be lifted as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

During the ban, parking is restricted on those routes designated by a blue sign with a white snowflake.

Vehicles that are not moved from the snow routes during the ban could receive a $120 parking ticket and tow.

City officials say 1882 tickets were issued between Monday at noon and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

So far, no vehicles have been towed but the city says vehicles will be towed if they are left parked continuously on the streets, if they are blocking a travel lane or impeding snow clearing crews.

Another dusting of snow overnight created slippery conditions on some streets again on Wednesday and crews are currently putting down a gravel/salt mixture to help with traction.

