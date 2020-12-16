CALGARY -- Today is going to feel a lot like yesterday. Westerly wind is going to pile up to 40 km/h gusts once again, with assistance this time from yesterday's heat propping up our forecast high for today. We can expect a good dose of wind to cycle in tomorrow, too, but by the mid-afternoon, it takes on a northwesterly profile. The ensuing cold front will likely plunge us to the negative double-digits, and limit how warm Friday gets.

Thereafter, the weekend returns with sunnier weather and more westerly wind, which will cease late Sunday, when flurries roll in and drop us back to seasonal on the winter solstice, December 21.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low –4 C

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: cold front, northerly gusts, low -13 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Here again: "The Great Conjunction" is also taking place on the winter solstice: Here's CTV reporter Kevin Fleming's story.

Thanks to our amazing photo submitters today, Lynda (with the sunrise) and Audrey (with the winter scene!)

