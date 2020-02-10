CALGARY -- The Calgary National Bank Challenger tennis tournament is returning to Calgary

Tournament director Danny Dacosta unveiled a list Monday of the 40 players that will compete at the Feb. 24 to March 1 event at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre in southeast Calgary.

“We announced that Vasek Pospisil is confirmed to play the event, as well as Ivo Karlovic," he said.

Fans can expect to see top level tennis at the tournament. Karlovich is a former Top 14 player in the world and was last year's Calgary National Bank Challenger singles champion.

“(The) tennis level is very high,” said Dacosta.

“A lot of the players who play in our event participate in Wimbledon and just came back from the Australian Open.”

Tickets for the event are available online.