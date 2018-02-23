The driver of a tour bus who was charged after the vehicle crashed into a group of people in 2016 has pleaded guilty.

The bus operated by Amazing Travel in Calgary pulled into the Castle Mountain Lookout on September 21 and the passengers and driver disembarked to take in the view.

The vehicle rolled forward killing a 53-year-old woman and seriously injuring another tourist before coming to rest in the Bow River.

The driver, Jian Song, was charged in March of 2017 under the Traffic Act and was convicted of improperly parking on a hill.

Song will lose his licence for a month and was fined $2300.