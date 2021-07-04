CALGARY -- Calgary police have released photos of a man who was fatally stabbed while trying to stop a fight between another man and a woman last week in the hopes of finding his killer.

Officials say at about 7 p.m. on June 30, a man was walking past James Short Park, located at 115 Fourth Ave. S.W., when he heard an argument between a man and a woman.

When the man heard the woman telling her male attacker to "stop hitting her," the bystander confronted the man.

At that point, police believe the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, causing him to back off.

When the victim turned to run, police say he tripped and fell onto the bumper of a car that was stopped in the eastbound curb lane of Fifth Avenue by the Centre Street intersection.

The vehicle drove away, but the suspect caught up to the victim and stabbed him. He fled the scene a short time later.

Police responded to the scene, along with emergency crews, and the victim was taken to hospital.

However, he died of his injuries on July 3.

Calgary police are now releasing images, taken from body-worn cameras of responding officers, of the victim in the effort that someone may be able to recognize the clothing the victim was wearing.

The hope is that someone, possibly even the driver of the vehicle that the victim made contact with, may be able to come forward with information about the case.

"People may have seen the altercation and not know that it resulted in such a serious and tragic outcome," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta, with the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a release. "If you witnessed anything in the area that might be connected to this incident, have dash-cam footage, or any other information, please call us.

"Even the smallest piece of information can turn out to be the most important detail we need to figure out what happened."

The victim's face in the photos has been obscured to protect his identity as he cannot be publicly identified until after an autopsy on Tuesday.

The suspect is still being sought, but police have not released a description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips