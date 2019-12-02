CALGARY -- The trial of a Calgary man, charged in connection with a deadly high-speed crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter and injured his daughter's best friend, is underway.

Michael Shaun Bomford, 54, faces charges including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with the 2016 crash.

On the afternoon of Oct. 18, 2016, the Jeep Bomford was driving left the road and flipped several times before crossing the median on McKnight Boulevard between 52th and 68th streets N.E.

A damaged Jeep SUV next to a field of debris on McKnight Blvd. N.E. following a fatal single-vehicle crash on Oct. 18, 2016.

All three occupants were ejected from the Jeep.

Bomford’s 17-year-old daughter Meghan died as a result of the crash Her friend Kelsey Nelson, who was 16 at the time, suffered severe injuries.

Undated photo of Meghan Bomford who was killed in a crash on McKnight Boulevard in October 2016. Her father faces impaired driving charges in connection with the crash

The trial at Calgary’s Court of Queen’s Bench is scheduled to last seven days.