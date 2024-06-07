CALGARY
Calgary

    • Trial continues for pair of men charged in Coutts, Alta., border blockade

    Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    The trial of two men accused of plotting to kill police officers at a border blockade in Coutts, Alberta, is underway.

    During opening arguments, the Crown prosecutor says Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert believed they were justified in their plot, planning and preparing for what they believed would be an inevitable and violent event.

    The men were arrested in 2022 after RCMP found a stash of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

    The border blockade made national headlines and polarized opinion at the time over its stance against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canada.

    The trial heard from its first witness on Thursday, a Mountie who testified he gave a warning to protesters in February of 2022 that police were planning to take action.

    The accused had some 50 supporters in court Thursday while chalk messages in support of them were scrawled on the sidewalk outside the courtroom.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News