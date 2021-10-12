Trial to begin for man accused of killing Calgary woman and her toddler
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 is expected to stand trial Tuesday morning.
Robert Leeming is due in court to face second-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson.
Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson (Calgary Police Service)
Calgary police say the mother and daughter lived in a Cranston condo owned by Leeming and their deaths are believed to be the result of domestic violence.
Investigators suspect the pair were killed inside the home in in mid-April 2019, in the days before they were reported missing for failing to arrive at a dinner.
Their remains were located on May 6, 2019 near Grizzly Creek, a day-use area in Kananaskis country.
Leeming is a British citizen in his mid-30s who had lived in Calgary for roughly six years at the time of his arrest. He is scheduled to be tried by judge alone.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WEATHER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide
William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.
Queen Elizabeth II uses cane to walk into Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II has been seen using a walking cane at a major public event for the first time.
Judge set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Fortin's reinstatement to vaccine campaign
A Federal Court judge is set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's vaccine distribution campaign.
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
Edmonton
-
First train to cross Tawatinâ Bridge Tuesday morning
TransEd will begin train testing an expanded area of the Valley Line Southeast LRT on Tuesday, marking the first time a train will cross the North Saskatchewan River on Tawatinâ Bridge.
-
Flowers left at scene of deadly crash in Wetaskiwin County
A memorial has been started at an intersection south of Edmonton where a car crash killed two local teens and left three others in grave condition.
-
Northern lights dance over Alberta Thanksgiving evening
Northern lights danced across the Edmonton region Monday night.
Vancouver
-
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
-
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for long-term care staff and visitors now in effect
The deadline for B.C.’s vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers has arrived.
-
Photos: Northern lights dazzle B.C. skies over Thanksgiving weekend
Residents across B.C. were treated to a dazzling show of the northern lights to cap off the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Residents safe, cat missing after Oak Bay fire
Crews from Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria responded to the blaze in the 2000-block of Crescent Road.
-
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for long-term care staff and visitors now in effect
The deadline for B.C.’s vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers has arrived.
-
Island volunteers contribute to global birding study
Not too far off the beaten path, in a wooded area near the Pedder Bay Marina, a group of volunteers with the Rocky Point Bird Observatory are getting some hands-on experience, learning about birds.
Atlantic
-
Increasing need for family doctors in Nova Scotia, as waiting list grows to 78,000
The Progressive Conservative government's predictions of increasing shortages of family doctors in Nova Scotia are being confirmed by recently released figures.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases Monday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 848 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 848 more cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and two additional deaths linked to the disease.
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
-
Toronto police announce arrest of 'Leslieville Prowler,' charges laid
A man seen allegedly trying to enter a number of Leslieville residences at night over the last six months has been arrested by police.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 300
Ottawa Public Health says 19 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 300.
-
Confederation Line shutdown enters a fourth week as Council prepares to vote on calls for a judicial inquiry
The Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept. 19, when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the car, the track, the station platform and LRT infrastructure.
-
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash on Bank Street Thanksgiving morning
Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Bank Street and St. Paul Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Monday.
Montreal
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Quebec dip below 5,000 for first time since end of August
Quebec is reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province added 409 new infections in the last 24 hours.
-
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
-
Habs agree to 8-year, $63-million deal with centre Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens fans can get used to the fresh-faced centre on the team's top line as centre Nick Suzuki will be around for a while
Kitchener
-
Public health dos and don’ts for Halloween and trick-or-treating
With Halloween just weeks away, health officials in Waterloo Region are offering COVID-19 guidance for how to celebrate safely.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for rapid antigen screening at schools, child care centres
Region of Waterloo public health is working on a program to offer rapid antigen screening for schools and child care centres when recommended.
-
Cyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after collision in Waterloo
A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision at Northfield Drive East and Davenport Road in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspected arson in Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake are investigating a suspicious fire at a local mechanic's shop on Government Road West that caught ablaze at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
-
Toronto resident charged in Manitoulin Island incident that triggered a shelter in place
A 27-year-old Toronto resident is facing several domestic violence-related charges after a standoff with police on Manitoulin Island on Monday.
-
40-year-old man killed in shooting in Sudbury's Flour Mill area
Sudbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the Flour Mill area that left one man dead.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
-
Man arrested after reporting 50-person fist fight to Brandon police
A man was found to be driving in the wrong direction on a Manitoba highway after he called police and claimed he saw a fist fight.
-
Missing Manitoba boy may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
-
Sask. paying doctors providing abortion pill should improve access advocates say
Saskatchewan became the last province in Canada to bring in universal coverage for the abortion pill and two years later the province is finally paying doctors who provide it.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
Saskatoon city hall to debate whether to allow pets at popular riverside park
Since 1982, Kiwanis Memorial Park in Saskatoon has been a pet-prohibited park, but this could soon change.
-
Raiders controversy reflects deeper issues in the hockey community
On Oct. 1, 2021, the Western Hockey League (WHL) was rocked by controversy when the Prince Albert Raiders, a franchise with 38 years of history, unveiled a third jersey from its storied past. The jersey, sporting the usual green and white, included an eye catching, and distasteful logo on the front.