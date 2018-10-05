One person has been killed in a crash involving a flatbed truck and a train just north of Highway 3 in the Town of Taber.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on 57 Street at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist has been called and is investigating the circumstances of the crash while police are collecting statements from witnesses.

The name of the driver will not be released at this time.

The Town of Taber is located approximately three hours southeast of Calgary.