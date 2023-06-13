Tsuut’ina Police Service announces new warrants for Nathan Chasing Horse

Police at the Tsuut’ina Nation have put forward warrants for new charges against former "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Tsuut’ina Police Service announced the following charges against the 46-year-old:

Sexual exploitation (x3);

Sexual assault (x4);

Sexual interference with a person under the age of 16; and

Removal of a child from Canada.

The police service noted proceedings against Chasing Horse, occurring in multiple jurisdictions including Fort Peck, Mont., in the U.S. and Keremeos, B.C., here in Canada have "required significant planning and co-operation between prosecutors."

It also noted these proceedings are the result of an investigation that spans years.

Chasing Horse was indicted in the U.S. in February on the following charges:

Sexual assault of a minor;

Kidnapping;

Child abuse;

Lewdness; and

Drug trafficking.

The drug trafficking charge has since been thrown out.

He has been in custody on US$300,000 bail at a county jail since Jan. 31, the day he was arrested by SWAT officers near the home he shared with his five wives in North Las Vegas.

He has since been charged in at least three other jurisdictions.

Police and prosecutors have said that in the decades since appearing in "Dances with Wolves," Chasing Horse marketed himself across the U.S. as a medicine man with healing powers who could communicate with higher beings.

He is accused of using his position to lead a cult, gain access to vulnerable girls and women and take underage wives.

"We would like to extend our thanks and continued support to (those) that have come forward," the Tsuut’ina Police Service said in Tuesday's release to media outlets.

"This requires strength and bravery for those who have come forward to speak their truth. It is time to begin to heal."

(With files from the Associated Press)