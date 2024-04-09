Tuesday brought our first thunderstorm of the season but Wednesday looks tamer

Tuesday came with rain, snow, graupel (frozen precipitation that looks like tiny, soft white balls) and our first thunderstorm of the season!

When the thunderstorm rolled through Calgary around 4 p.m., cold air blew right in behind it.

Our temperature dropped from 13 C to 1 C in just three-and-a-half hours.

It looks tamer for Wednesday:

We will be on the top edge of a ridge of high pressure for the rest of this week, which should help keep things stable and warm: