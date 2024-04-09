CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tuesday brought our first thunderstorm of the season but Wednesday looks tamer

    Share

    Tuesday came with rain, snow, graupel (frozen precipitation that looks like tiny, soft white balls) and our first thunderstorm of the season!

    When the thunderstorm rolled through Calgary around 4 p.m., cold air blew right in behind it.

    Our temperature dropped from 13 C to 1 C in just three-and-a-half hours.

    It looks tamer for Wednesday:

    We will be on the top edge of a ridge of high pressure for the rest of this week, which should help keep things stable and warm:

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News