TV, film industry hopeful tax-credit boost will 'Keep Alberta Rolling!'

Making movies and television shows in Alberta might be even more appealing now, thanks to the latest provincial budget.

Alberta's 2023 budget includes an increase of $100 million over the next three years for the Film and Television Tax Credit, which is anticipated to attract more productions to the province.

"I think it's going to really help us," said stunt co-ordinator Guy Bews.

Bews is from Longview, Alta., and has been working in the film and TV industry for 34 years.

He used to spend a lot of time in Vancouver because the jobs in Alberta used to be seasonal, but things have changed recently.

"With the government opening up their tax credits and helping out with that, it's really created a big storm with those shows like The Last of Us, and that's really made people want to look at this province and see what we have to offer," he said.

Bews has been busy in Alberta the past few years, working on several projects including The Last of Us, Fargo, Ghostbusters and Wynonna Earp.

"It's good for tourism. It's good for everything. It puts lots of people to work. It's so nice to stay home and be able to work," Bews said.

"Keep Alberta Rolling!"

Calgary-native Gina Phillips also finds the increased film and tax credit promising.

"It's been huge for Alberta before. It's going to be even bigger now, and gives me even more excuses to come back home," she said.

Gina Phillips landed a role in the first season of The Last of Us, which was shot entirely in Alberta. (Courtesy HBO)

Phillips moved to Toronto to pursue a career in acting but when she returned to Calgary during the pandemic, she was surprised to see the change in the industry.

"And there was suddenly just so much more work and really quality roles out there," she said.

Phillips landed a role in the first season of The Last of Us, which was shot entirely in Alberta.

"I think the government invested a while ago to make this moment happen, and so if they're investing again, you're going to see it pay off," she said.

Both Bews and Phillips say with the tax credits, Alberta has risen to the challenge of providing more infrastructure and workers for the TV and film industry, putting the province on everyone's radar.

"Some of my Toronto actor friends have been reaching out to me, asking if they should move to Calgary," Phillips said.

"That's a really big deal. You know that would be like people in Hollywood calling up Atlanta and being like, 'Should I come there?'"

Alberta experienced a banner year in 2021, with productions totalling $522 million, double the previous best year.

In 2022, the province was ranked one of the best cities to live and work in the film industry, and 2023 is looking promising for expansion, with even more sound stages opening and crew available.

Rocky Mountain Film Studios is opening two new soundstages in March 2023.

IATSE 212, the union that represents motion-picture technicians and artists including grips, wardrobe and special effects said membership has grown 35 per cent in the past two years.

Guy Bews, with daughter Jace Bews, has been busy in Alberta the past few years, working on several projects including The Last of Us.