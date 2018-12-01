A pair of Mounties are recovering after they were hurt during an incident that took place early Saturday morning in the City of Airdrie.

Officials say that at 2:10 a.m. on December 1, members of the Airdrie detachment attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle driving on Yankee Valley Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle initially fled from the officers, but came to a stop at the intersection of Cooper’s Crossing Gate and Cooper’s Drive.

When the members got out of their unmarked vehicle and began to approach, the suspect vehicle suddenly reversed at a high speed into one of the officers, dragging him for a short distance.

The suspect also struck two police vehicles in the attempt to escape, disabling one of them.

The vehicle again fled the scene, hitting a civilian vehicle in the process.

Officers pursued the vehicle, with the assistance of CPS HAWCS, until it finally went off the road and ended up in a ditch on Township Road 270 and Range Road 290.

Three occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the crash scene, but the driver fled on foot but was located a short time later and arrested with the help of a police dog. A second officer was hurt during the arrest.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.