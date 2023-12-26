Two hurt in machette attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot

Two people have minor injuries and several vehicles are damaged after a male armed with a machette went on a rampage Tuesday night in a Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo parking lot.

Calgary Police told CTV News Calgary that 9-1-1 operators took many calls of an agitated male, believed to be a youth, with the broad, heavy knife in the facility's north parking lot, which was full for the annual Zoo Lights holiday attraction.

Police said the male arrived at the zoo via the CTrain and walked to the parking lot swinging the machette, striking two people and damaging several vehicles.

They said the male, who appeared intoxicated, was a "fair distance" from the zoo's main entrance during the incident.

Officers arrested him after they arrived at the scene and took him into custody.