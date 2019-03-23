Two people were injured and a section of Stoney Trail was closed on Saturday after a serious crash involving a semi tractor-trailer that burst into flame.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the northbound lanes of the highway, shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Police soon closed Stoney Trail in both directions for the investigation.

We are currently dealing with a serious collision on Stoney Trail near Country Hills Blvd NE. Stoney Trail, both northbound and southbound will be closed while we investigate. We are requesting that the public avoid the area until further notice.#yycroads #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 23, 2019

EMS say two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Acting Sergeant Jason Van Dorp says a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the highway, entered the centre median and struck a signpost.

"Upon impact, the semi caught on fire and a passenger was ejected and the driver was able to climb out."

The truclk was completely destroyed in the crash and ensuing fire, but Van Dorp says it's lucky that both the driver and passenger weren't killed.

"Both were transported to Foothills Hospital and they are being assessed by doctors at this time."

Fire crews were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze as well as ensure the wreckage was safe for the CPS Reconstruction Team.

Officials opened the southbound lanes of the highway at about 4:00 p.m. but the northbound lanes remain closed at this time.