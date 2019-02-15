

CTV Calgary Staff





Two people were lucky to escape uninjured from an avalanche that happened at Castle Mountain Resort on Friday afternoon.

An avalanche was reported in-bounds near the Tamarack lift just after noon.

One person was completely buried in slide and another was partially covered by the snow and debris.

Ski patrols at the resort were able to rescue both people and they were assessed for injuries at the top of the hill.

EMS crews assessed the pair again at the bottom of the hill and determined that they did not need to be transferred to hospital.

A few other people in the group were guided out of the area by the ski patrol.

The Tamarack Chairlift was closed for a period of two hours so crews could use explosives to mitigate the avalanche risk in the area.

The remainder of the ski area remained operational despite that temporary closure.

A spokesperson for the resort says the slide did not damage any buildings or infrastructure.