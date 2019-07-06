The owner of a pet store in northeast Calgary says two puppies were taken from the location during an overnight break-in.

Robert Church, the owner of The Top Dog Store on 4 Street N.E., told CTV News that about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a thief smashed through a window to get into the store.

Once inside, he says the thief broke into one of the kennels and took two puppies, a female Boston Terrier and a female Puggle, a mix between a beagle and a pug.

Both of the animals are approximately nine weeks old and have already been microchipped.

"We are very concerned for their safety and well being, and believe that one or both may have been injured when the thief smashed glass all over them. Two puggle littermates were left covered in glass, very scared but uninjured," Church wrote in an email.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police.