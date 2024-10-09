UCalgary to recruit participants for menopause study

Eleven University of Calgary researchers are encouraging women to participate in the MOMENTUM menopause study.

Menopause, including pre, peri and post, affects 10 million Canadian women, yet the team says its an understudied area of healthcare.

"Symptoms can act as barriers to physical activity, which lead to a decline in physical activity levels across female lifespans," UCalgary said in a news release.

Researchers are aiming to gather data to tailor programs, improve health outcomes, create educational resources and to inform guidelines and policies.

"(This is) one of the only long-term studies in Canada to comprehensively assess the relationship between physical activity and women’s health across menopause," officials said.

"This transdisciplinary approach will look at nutrition, exercise physiology, gut, brain, heart and bone health and psychosocial well-being."

The team is looking for Alberta women between 40 and 60 years of age to join in the first research cohort.

Initial funding is from the Joan Snyder Fund for excellence in kinesiology research.