The United Conservative Party has declared a victory in a very tight race left over from last month’s provincial election.

A judicial recount found Devinder Toor won in the northeast riding of Calgary-Falconridge, beating the NDP’s Parmeet Singh Boparai by just 91 votes.

Boparai ordered a judicial recount in the race after it was determined that he was only 100 votes behind Toor.

About 14,000 ballots were cast in the race and each one was verified by a judge on Tuesday night.

Premier Jason Kenney defeated Rachel Notley's NDP government on April 16, winning a majority government with 63 seats.