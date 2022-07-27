UCP leadership candidates square off in Medicine Hat debate
UCP leadership candidates square off in Medicine Hat debate
Alberta's United Conservative Party hosted its first official leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday night.
The debate, held at the HALO Air Ambulance Hangar was moderated by former Calgary councillor Jeff Davison.
Seven candidates have met the requirements and are registered in the race to become the next party leader:
- Leela Aheer;
- Brian Jean;
- Todd Loewen;
- Rajan Sawhney;
- Rebecca Schulz;
- Danielle Smith; and
- Travis Toews.
A recent poll by Leger suggests former Wildrose leaders Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with former finance minister Travis Toews following close behind.
The themes for Wednesday's debate were leadership and unity, health care, the economy and the environment.
The early portions of Wednesday's debate were devoted to Smith's recent comments surrounding cancer, which generated some strong reactions.
"I'm sorry, I'm not buying it," said Rajan Sawney, after Smith tried to clarify her comments. "Because you made a subsequent video where you actually doubled down on your perspective and the reality is, those comments are very hurtful."
While most candidates challenged Smith's comments about cancer, another candidate, Todd Loewen, who was kicked out of the UCP caucus by Jason Kenney, criticized Smith for musing about a provincial sales tax.
Smith was also questioned about the environment. She said that her views have evolved since 2012, and she now believes in climate change.
She also said she believed Alberta can get to net zero emissions through technology.
MRU political scientist Lori Williams said Smith spent most of the night under heavy attack.
"Danielle Smith took a lot of fire tonight,"Williams said,"from a number of candidates, not just on her Alberta sovereignty act, (but) on her position on health care (as well as) some of the very controversial views she's made, particularly about cancer treatment, recently angered a lot of Albertans."
Williams praised the debates delivered by Rebecca Schultz and Rajan Sawney, who she said "won in the sense that they communicated a little bit about who they are and what they stand for and what alternatives they offer to Albertans. And whether or not they actually win the leadership, I think those alternatives that they're presenting are really shaking up some of the debate that's going on in this race."
Todd Loewen said he wants to bring back trust and give the party back to membership.
Rajan Sawney and Smith agreed, saying that Canada is currently on a dangerous path under the current federal government. They want to see resources go to market, and believe Alberta must fight back.
Travis Toews was critical of Ottawa's obstructionism, while Smith blasted Ottawa's response on COVID restrictions.
There were several disruptions of the livestream on YouTube, although the party said afterward that there is a copy of the complete debate available for viewing.
A second official debate will take place in Edmonton at the Maclab Theatre in the Citadel on Aug. 30.
The deadline for supporters to join the UCP to vote is Aug. 12.
Ballots go in the mail on Sept. 2 and completed ballot packages must be received by the firm overseeing the vote by Oct. 3.
The announcement of the results will take place in Calgary at the BMO Centre on Oct. 6.
