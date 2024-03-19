CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Umbrella Academy' star Elliot Page Calgary-bound for Fan Expo debut

    Elliot Page arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. Page will attend the 2024 Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Elliot Page arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. Page will attend the 2024 Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Actor Elliot Page will be at the Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo next month.

    Canadian-born Page is most recently known for his work on the hit Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy", which will return for a fourth season this summer.

    This will be Page's debut appearance at a Fan Expo show.

    Joining Page at this year's Calgary Expo is a still-growing list including Giancarlo Esposito from "Breaking Bad" and "The Mandalorian", Alan Tudyk from "Firefly" and "Rogue One", Jason Lee from "My Name is Earl" and "The Incredibles", and more.

    The full guest list so far can be found on the Expo website.

    Information about attending this year's event, running April 25 to 28 at Stampede Park, is also available on the website.

    Expo promised "many more announcements coming weekly as the show approaches" in a release issued on Tuesday.

