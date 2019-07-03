Hundreds of members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees gathered outside of the Foothills Medical Centre on Wednesday afternoon concerned about Bill 9, saying it infringes on their rights.

AUPE represents 95,000 health care professionals, educators and many public sector workers.

Bill 9 was passed last month and imposes a delay on wage negotiations for the unionized workers until October 31.

Leeann Boudreau works as a Clerk 3 at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and says the passing of Bill 9 breaks contracts that have already been written.

“I’ve worked here now for the last 19 years and this is the first time I’ve ever had a government try to do this and break collective bargaining rights,” she said. "We feel what’s happening right now is trying to balance their budgets from us and by giving the rich the tax breaks and take away from us."

AUPE’s president, Guy Smith, says they were already in arbitration for three large contracts, which was supposed to wrap up at the end of June.

“And that’s why I believe Bill 9 was rushed through so quickly was to stop that process from happening,” said Smith.

“I think Albertans recognize that a deal is a deal and when you negotiate in good faith legally-binding contract to set a process it should be done in a certain amount of time that doesn't mean the government using the power of the state can take that away.”

The finance minister, Travis Toews, released a statement saying Bill 9 isn't about wages.

“We’ve been clear with Albertans , Bill 9 is not about wages, Bill 9 is about deferring arbitration so we as a government can make informed decisions that ensures we can bring our province to balance and ensures we can deliver high quality services to Albertans. I just want to again express my appreciation for the public sector and in particular our health care workers, they are on the front lines every day and they provide tremendous service to Albertans.”

Toews says the province needed a pause in arbitration to get its fiscal house in order.

The AUPE says it is considering legal action against the Kenney government.