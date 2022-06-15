Unique substance abuse treatment program desperate for new home

The current lease will expire in two months and won't be available for renewal. The charity that runs the program says it has located a new site, but needs about $625,000 to purchase it. There is money set aside for the new facility, and the province is funding operations, but so far banks are looking for more assurances. The current lease will expire in two months and won't be available for renewal. The charity that runs the program says it has located a new site, but needs about $625,000 to purchase it. There is money set aside for the new facility, and the province is funding operations, but so far banks are looking for more assurances.

