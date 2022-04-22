University of Calgary names Jon Cornish as chancellor-elect
The University of Calgary announced on Friday that former Calgary Stampeder Jon Cornish has been named as its 15th chancellor-elect.
Cornish, an inductee to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and co-founder of the Calgary Black Chamber, will officially begin his four-year term on July 1.
University president and vice-chancellor Ed McCauley says Cornish has been a key contributor to the community, promoting equity and inclusion to make Calgary better.
"Cornish exemplifies our core values as a committed volunteer and a community leader," he said in a Friday news release.
"His work in the non-profit, and the finance and investment sectors also make him an outstanding fit as an entrepreneurial thinker."
Cornish spent nine years as a running back for the Calgary Stampeders, during which time he earned numerous awards including two Grey Cup titles and was named the CFL's most outstanding player in 2013.
He says having the chance change to serve as chancellor is the "greatest honour" of his life.
"In serving the students, alumni, staff, volunteers and faculty of the university, and the city of Calgary, I will champion the values of safety, inclusivity and achievement, helping make our great university the best in Canada," Cornish added.
Chancellor is the university's most senior volunteer role and the person appointed to the position acts as an ambassador for the facility.
Current chancellor Deborah Yedlin began her term on July 1, 2018.
