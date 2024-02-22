University of Calgary opens new Women in Sport tribute display

The University of Calgary has a new Women in Sport tribute display, which is just part of the Faculty of Kinesiology’s plan to improve recognition and opportunities for female athletes.

The permanent display features sports memorabilia from the personal collection of the late Joan Snyder, a philanthropist and ardent supporter of women’s hockey.

Items include a Team Canada hockey jersey signed by Hayley Wickenheiser, a women in winter sport stamp collection featuring Olympic medalists Clara Hughes (speed skating and cycling), Danielle Goyette (hockey) and Nancy Greene (alpine skiing) and memorabilia from the 1988 Calgary Winters Olympics and the Dinos.

Hundreds of other items in the collection will be auctioned off to the public online to fund awards for female student athletes at the university.

These awards will help recipients achieve their academic and athletic dreams by reducing financial constraints.

The online auction includes items from the Calgary Flames, past NHL greats, CFL football and notable female athletes. The auction is live now.

Snyder, was successful businesswoman and long-time donor to UCalgary. When she passed away at the age of 90 in April 2022, she left the university a $67.5 million memorial gift and her massive sports memorabilia collection.

The gift established the Joan Snyder Fund for Excellence in Kinesiology, and expanded the Joan Snyder Program of Excellence in Women’s Hockey at UCalgary.