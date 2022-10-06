Varsity arson suspect captured in northern Manitoba

A suspect in a pair of arsons in the northwest Calgary community of Varsity has been picked up by police a couple provinces over.

Dominik Wesley Bird was arrested in northern Manitoba on Thursday, just a day after Calgary police put out a plea to the public for help finding him.

At the time, it was believed he might still be in Calgary, or have fled to the Winnipeg area — he is believed to have connections in both places.

Police say the assistance of the public was vital in locating their suspect.

Bird, 24, had a warrant issued for his arrest as police laid charges in connection to a May fire in the 1100 block of Varsity Estates Drive N.W. and a June fire in the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road N.W.

Bird was charged with: