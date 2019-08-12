

CTV News Calgary





A 60-year-old man was transported to hospital Sunday night after the vehicle he was driving collided with one of the buildings at the entrance to Banff National Park, west of Canmore.

RCMP officials say the collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m. and caused significant structural damage to the kiosk.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and RCMP suspect alcohol may have been a contributing factor. As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.