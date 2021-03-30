CALGARY -- Four staff members were injured when a vehicle smashed into a medical clinic in northeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Castleridge Drive N.E. about 1 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into the building.

EMS says four people were treated for injuries, three were in stable condition and one was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

No patients or members of the public were injured, according to police.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is now under investigation.