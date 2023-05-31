Vehicle crashes through window of southern Alberta town's library

Didsbury RCMP says a worker at the community's library were hurt when a vehicle crashed through its front window on Monday.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash at the library, located at 2033 19th Ave., at 4 p.m.

Emergency crews found a blue Volkswagen Golf had crashed through the front window of the building.

"One of the workers inside the building received minor injuries. No one else was injured," RCMP said in a release.

The 80-year-old driver wasn't hurt, but was ticketed for traffic offences. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but drugs and alcohol were not considered factors.

The extent of damage isn't known, but police say the library will be closed until further notice.

(Supplied/RCMP)

Didsbury is located approximately 82 kilometres north of Calgary.