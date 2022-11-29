Vehicle stolen in break-in at officer's home in Cochrane recovered, RCMP badge still missing

Surveillance image of some of the suspects in a Nov. 27 break-in of an RCMP officer's home in Cochrane, Alta. where a police badge and two vehicles were stolen. (image: RCMP) Surveillance image of some of the suspects in a Nov. 27 break-in of an RCMP officer's home in Cochrane, Alta. where a police badge and two vehicles were stolen. (image: RCMP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina