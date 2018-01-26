One year to the day after a massive fire destroyed the Symons Valley Market in northwest Calgary, the market’s vendors continue to await a return to a permanent structure.

The January 26, 2017 fire claimed the kiosks of 33 vendors and the owners of the market have opened a mercantile to allow the vendors an opportunity to sell their wares following several successful summer pop-up markets and fundraisers.

“There was still a need for the vendors to have a place to sell their product,” said Ken Aylesworth, managing partner with Symons Valley Ranch. “We renovated the basement of this building, which survived the fire, and turned it into the Mercantile at Symons Valley Ranch.”

Aylesworth says approximately 40 vendors have setup shop in the mercantile and the vast majority of the current vendors had been affected by the fire. “We have a responsibility to help them in their businesses. As we move forward with a new building, we want to make sure that they’re viable, and help them be as viable as absolutely possible, so they can continue on in the new facility.”

Bruce Gillis, owner of Blue Door Oil & Vinegar, says he drove to the market on the day of the fire after hearing of the blaze. “I was able to get out there and talk with a few people who were just trying to get there to check it out,” said Gillis. I don’t think anybody really knew what to do at that point.”

Gillis says his business had been a fixture since the market’s opening roughly five years ago and the oil & vinegar had expanded its presence within the market on several occasions. “It was really a perfect second step for us and our business to go into a market setting and really build out our customer following by being able to capitalize on other market vendors that would bring people to one location.”

Blue Door lost a significant amount of merchandise to the fire but the business was able to soldier on with the stock as its brick-and-mortar store in the southwest. Not all of the market’s businesses were as fortunate.

Gillis commends the dedication of the owners of Symons Valley Market to the cause.

“I don’t think anyone would have been surprised if the owners had have said let’s just pack it in but they didn’t. They always said ‘What’s next?’ or ‘What more can we do?’ or ‘How can we help?’”

The temporary mercantile attempts to fill the gap before a permanent market is built. A development permit has been submitted to the city for approval and the plans include a rustic, country-style designed 70,000 sq. ft. building that incorporates high-density housing, an event centre and office space. The proposed market design would provide space for between 85 and 100 vendors.

“Our hopes, if all goes well, that we’ll be granted approval and we’re planning to get into the ground this summer and it’s about an 18 to 24 month buildout,” said Aylesworth.

Officials hope to open the new Symons Valley Market to the public in late 2019.

With files from CTV's Kathy Le