CALGARY -- An Alberta company that produces hand sanitizer and other cleaning products is responding to a recent recall involving one of its products.

Earlier this week, Health Canada issued a recall for a series of hand sanitizers because it said they posed certain health risks to consumers.

The agency said the products included in the advisory contained unacceptable grades of ethanol that may lead to dry skin causing irritation or cracking, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

The Rocky Mountain Soap Company, which produces the Lemongrass Nomad Hand Sanitizer, one of the products in the recall, says the products are safe to use and it is merely a labeling issue.

In a release Thursday, the Canmore-based company admitted certain early batches of the products included technical-grade ethanol, but the use of such an ingredient was allowed at the time.

"Health Canada has recently advised Rocky Mountain Soap Company that any hand sanitizer including this type of alcohol now requires special labeling," the company said. "Labeling on the early batches produced between April to June 2020 do not meet these Health Canada labeling requirements, which is why they are now being recalled."

It adds the Lemongrass Nomad Hand Sanitizer has been tested by a lab and meets the current safety standards. None of the company's other products include technical-grade ethanol.

"Safety and transparency for you and your family is a top priority for Rocky Mountain Soap Company. The product being recalled has been tested and verified to be safe. We are complying with Health Canada's recall protocols regarding the labelling. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

Instructions on how to handle affected products as well as a list of affected batches of the Lemongrass Nomad Hand Sanitizer can be found on its website.