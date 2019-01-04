

CTV Calgary Staff





The proceeds from the fundraising aspect of the UN/NATO Calgary Veterans Support Group’s holiday meal were donated to the Veterans Association Foodbank on Friday to ensure veterans receive the support they require.

“We’re not a motorcycle group, we’re a veterans support group,” explained George Carbert, a member of the Calgary chapter. “ We find veterans and let them know that there’s a family out there for them, that they’re not by themselves.”

“This organization is 4,000 strong across Canada.”

The group hosts an annual Boxing Day dinner for veterans and their families that includes a silent auction of items by businesses in the Calgary area. This year’s event raised $3,150, an amount that exceeded expectations.

Organization officials say veterans often fall off the radar in the period between Christmas and Remembrance Day and efforts need to be made to ensure veterans are support throughout the year.

“Veterans have to eat all year round,” said Carbert. “It’s our family. We’re all brothers and sisters. As soon as we find a brother that served, he’s a veteran, he’s part of our family.”

The UN/NATO Veterans Support Group – Calgary Crew meets several times each week and hosts fundraising events including 50/50 draws.