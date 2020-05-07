CALGARY -- Coun. Jeromy Farkas says he plans to submit a notice of motion that questions the current Green Line project and calls for it to be altered to stay on track with the city's "new reality."

"The Green Line was based on pre-crash, pre-COVID assumptions," said Farkas in a release. "The current proposal is an unacceptable risk of financial catastrophe to taxpayers at every level of government."

The total cost of the current plans for the LRT project — which would extend from 16th Avenue N. to Shepard in the southeast — is estimated at $4.9 billion. The original plans were to have the Green Line stretch 46 kilometres from 160th Avenue N. to Seton.

In the motion, Farkas is calling for council to consider an alternative plan and questions the route through the core.

He says he will also ask administration to provide information about how the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will affect usage going forward.

The union that represents Calgary Transit staff says CTrain ridership has fallen off by 90 per cent since the outbreak and by 80 per cent for bus routes. As many as 450 Calgary Transit jobs are expected to be cut starting Thursday and through the coming weeks.

Farkas is expected to outline his Green Line concerns to the media Thursday morning and submit the motion in council chambers on Monday.

Council is scheduled to hear a realignment recommendation from the Green Line Committee in June.