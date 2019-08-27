A three year study into the effects of taking large doses of vitamin D shows the supplements can cause a moderate reduction in bone mineral density (BMD).

A low BMD reading is a potential indicator of heightened risk of bone breakage or osteoporosis.

The study, which began in 2013, looked at healthy men and women between 55 and 70 years old.

Researchers at Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine randomly split patients into three groups. Doctors Stephen Boyd (PhD) and David Hanley (MD) gave one group 400 international units (IU) of vitamin D daily, another group was given 4,000 IU and a third group given 10,000 IU daily.

At four points through the study, participants underwent High-Resolution Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (HR-pQCT) scans of their radius (arm bone) and tibia (leg bone). The 3-D scans were used to measure BMD in those bones and found a direct correlation between increased vitamin D consumption and reduced BMD.

At the study’s onset, researchers had expected to see an increase in BMD when higher doses of the supplement was given. Instead the study shows the exact opposite.

The report's authors now say to maintain bone quality, people should not exceed the recommended daily allowance.

The findings are already sparking controversy and are being questioned by some of Canada’s heavyweights in food supplement science.

Dr Aileeen Buford-Mason, author of 'The Healthy Brain' calls the study is riddled with problems.

"The main problem with any of the studies testing the effect of vitamin D on bone density is that many other nutrients are needed to ensure good bone health, not just calcium and vitamin D," said Buford-Mason. "These are so numerous that they cannot be controlled for in a study like this."

As an example, Buford-Mason says anyone with Caucasian skin who spent 20 minutes in the sunshine in summer would produce approximately10,000 IU of vitamin D.

The study was funded by the Pure North S’Energy Foundation which has courted controversy in the past for its use of high dose supplements, including vitamin D.

In July 2017, Pure North S’Energy had its Alberta Health funding pulled for a nurse practitioner clinic after it was revealed a 74-year-old patient at the clinic had been prescribed vitamin D doses of 50,000 IU.

While acknowledging Pure North’s role in funding the study, researchers say it had no control over the way it was conducted, saying "Pure North S’Energy Foundation had no role in the design and conduct of the study; collection, management, analysis, and interpretation of the data; preparation, review, or approval of the manuscript; and decision to submit the manuscript for publication."